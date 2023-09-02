Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as high as C$1.28. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 147,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.49 million, a P/E ratio of -127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

