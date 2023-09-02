Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $230.18 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $230,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

