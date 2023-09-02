Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.82% of Perrigo worth $233,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.15 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.