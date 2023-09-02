Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $350.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

