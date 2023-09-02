Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,821 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pentair worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,351,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

