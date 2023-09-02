Aviva PLC Buys 79,312 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 677.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

