Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830,192 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $307,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO opened at $86.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

