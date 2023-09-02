Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.87% of Inari Medical worth $313,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,683. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.10 and a beta of 1.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

