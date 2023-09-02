Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,819 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.
Foot Locker Price Performance
NYSE FL opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
