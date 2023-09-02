Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,819 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Foot Locker

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.