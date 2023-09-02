Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

