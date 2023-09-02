Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

