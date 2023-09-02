Prudential PLC Acquires 157,873 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 390.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

