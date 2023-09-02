Prudential PLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,246 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $206.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.