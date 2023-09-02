Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

EXC stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

