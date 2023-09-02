Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,500,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,497.05 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6,254.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5,825.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

