Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

APH opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

