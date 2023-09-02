Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.45 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

