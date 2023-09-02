Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.