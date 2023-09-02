Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BNDX opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.