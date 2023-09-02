First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.78 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

