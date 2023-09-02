Prudential PLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.