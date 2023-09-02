Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,018 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

SYK opened at $284.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.