Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,532,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.19% of AECOM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AECOM by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $88.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

