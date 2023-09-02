Aviva PLC Has $26.97 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $60.54 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

