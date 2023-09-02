Aviva PLC Has $23.47 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE K opened at $59.89 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

