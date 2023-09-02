Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 328.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,724 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Twilio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Twilio by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,743. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $65.42 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

