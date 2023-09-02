Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.22% of Essential Utilities worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

