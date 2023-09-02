Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197,107 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,472.50, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,116 shares of company stock worth $37,734,093. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

