The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $57.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

