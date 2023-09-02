SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 378 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,805,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after buying an additional 273,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,038,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Leidos Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

