Korea Investment CORP Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,057 shares of company stock worth $2,048,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

