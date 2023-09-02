Korea Investment CORP Sells 45,541 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HES opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

