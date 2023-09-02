Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,869 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

MTD opened at $1,222.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,268.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,378.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

