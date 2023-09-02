Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,120 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $125.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

