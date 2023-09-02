Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 82.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

