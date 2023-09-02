Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,987 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Mosaic worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

