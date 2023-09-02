Korea Investment CORP Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69,365 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Textron worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $2,878,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

