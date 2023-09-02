National Pension Service Has $25.62 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Xylem were worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

