Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,196 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,693 shares of company stock worth $4,558,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

ROK stock opened at $314.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.49 and a 200-day moving average of $298.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

