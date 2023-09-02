National Pension Service Buys 218,219 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $25,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after acquiring an additional 708,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

