PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,186 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of PPL worth $29,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $24.76 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

