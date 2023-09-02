National Pension Service Sells 156,044 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,044 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $35.69 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

