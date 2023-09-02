First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,168 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $159.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.