ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WesBanco by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

WesBanco Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $26.40 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.