Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.48% of Shake Shack worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.07 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.