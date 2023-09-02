Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,751,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 331,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,900.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 2.1 %

CODI stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 256.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

