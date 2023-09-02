Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $403.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.82 and a twelve month high of $405.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,969,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

