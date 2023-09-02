Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Palomar were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,926,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,926,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $239,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

