Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
