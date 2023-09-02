The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $364.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.46. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

