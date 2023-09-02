VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 91,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,013,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

GDX stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

